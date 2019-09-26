Margate police officer accused of trying to buy drugs in Lantana

Margate Police Department

LANTANA, Fla. - A Margate police officer was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he tried to purchase methamphetamine and GHB in Lantana, authorities confirmed Thursday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Lantana police were working with a cooperating suspect Tuesday who had been arrested with more than 16 ounces of meth. The man claimed he knew a police officer who was willing to purchase meth and GHB.

Police said the suspect exchanged text messages with Margate police Officer Christopher Kanan, who said he was willing to buy an ounce of meth for $500 and a liter of GHB for $300.

An undercover officer was at an apartment Kanan was told to go to in order to retrieve the drugs and was handed fake meth in a water bottle, authorities said.

According to the affidavit, Kanan examined the water bottle and fake meth several times, telling the undercover officer that something didn't look right and requesting to speak with the man who was secretly cooperating with police.

Police said Kanan was told the man was in the shower and would be out in a minute.

He then asked if he could take a bottle of water outside to his girlfriend, authorities said.

Police said Kanan was taken into custody as he exited the apartment.

Two wads of cash containing $500 and $300 were found in his pocket, the affidavit stated.

Police said a 9 mm handgun was also found in his pickup truck and a small clear container of GHB.

According to the affidavit, Kanan claimed he didn't remember sending any text messages to the cooperating suspect and refused to show detectives the messages on his phone.

Police said Kanan admitted to currently being on administrative suspension for testing positive for meth, but claimed he was in Lantana to pick up plastic bins from a friend so he could move into a new apartment.

Margate police confirmed Kanan was previously placed on administrative leave with pay on July 16 pending the outcome of an active internal investigation.

A separate internal investigation was initiated Wednesday, and Kanan was placed on leave without pay on Thursday.

Margate police said Kanan was hired on June 6, 2016, and is currently assigned to the Road Patrol Division.

