Men knew 16-year-old girl's shooter fled country, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men have been arrested after they failed to notify authorities that the shooter of a 16-year-old girl was fleeing the country, police said.

Mario Conley-Hernandez, 22, and Loidel Gomez-Rouco, 20, were arrested Friday by Miami-Dade police as accessories after the fact.

Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was fatally wounded by a stray bullet about 2:45 a.m. Sunday while standing in the parking lot of the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant on Northwest 57th Avenue.

According to the arrest affidavits, Conley-Hernandez and Gomez-Rouco were among a large group of people gathered outside the restaurant to socialize.

After someone threw a beer bottle in the direction of the men, one of their friends pulled out a rifle and fired into the air. A brawl ensued and more shots were fired.

Police said the suspects knew the shooter had purchased an airline ticket to leave the country and avoid arrest.

The shooter's identity hasn't been revealed.

