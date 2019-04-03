Mexican actor lands in jail after alleged road rage incident in Miami

MIAMI - Pablo Lyle has had his share of drama on Mexican soap operas. He has starred on "Mi Adorable Maldición," "La Sombra Del Pasado" and "Corazón Que Miente." This weekend, police officers said his whirlwind of passion was in the streets of Miami.

The 32-year-old celebrity made it to the People en Español's 50 Most Beautiful list about four years ago, but on Sunday night, things got ugly for him. Witnesses told officers they saw Lyle get out of the passenger side of a car to punch a man in the face, knocking him unconscious.

Witnesses said Lyle got back in the car and the driver sped away, but not without someone writing down the license plate. Miami Fire Rescue paramedics rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Officers learned the driver, who was with Lyle, lives in Miami's Brickell neighborhood. The two said they decided to surrender to police officers after taking Lyle's family to Miami International Airport, according to the police report.

The driver told officers they were on their way to the airport when he realized he was in the wrong area, and he decided to cut off another driver to make a U-turn at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 14th Street.

He told officers the other driver was enraged, stepped on the gas and blocked him at the traffic light, police said. He also said the victim got out of the car, used his hand to pound on the glass and shouted insults. Lyle told officers his 6-year-old son, Mauro, was in the back seat of the car. Lyle is married to Ana Araujo, and they also have a daughter named Arantza.

In response to the hostility, he and Lyle both got out of the car, as well. The driver who was with Lyle said, "Don't bang on my window," and Lyle said he punched the victim once in self-defense because he was scared for his family's safety, police said.

Lyle also told officers he decided to run back to the car and asked the driver to hurry up and leave, after he saw a man running toward them. Lyle claims the single punch was a fearful act of self defense.

Lyle appeared in Miami-Dade County Court on Monday. Prosecutors charged him with battery. He is out on a $5,000 bond. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Lisa Walsh allowed him to travel to Mexico.

Officers said the victim suffered a fracture to the right side of his skull and internal bleeding during the fall, so he was still intubated and remained unresponsive on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, detectives asked Local 10 News to avoid reporting the identity of the driver who was with Lyle because the incident is still under investigation.

Lyle published a photo with Mauro, Arantza, Araujo, a boy, a baby, and three adults on Instagram with a caption saying, "What really matters."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.