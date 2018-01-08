Miami Arts Charter School teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

MIAMI - A language arts teacher at Miami Arts Charter School was arrested Monday on accusations that she has been in a "consensual" sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student for the past two years, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim told detectives that he had sex with Valeria Costadoni, 30, about four times at her home.

Police said Costadoni also performed oral sex on the student on "many different occasions" inside a classroom at the school.

The teacher and student also had sex in Costadoni's car and at the victim's home, the arrest report stated.

Authorities did not immediately disclose how they were initially made aware of the accusations against the teacher.

Police said Costadoni refused to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

She was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child.

According to the school's website, Costadoni is from Asuncion, Paraguay, and moved to Miami in the late 1990s.

She attended Miami Coral Park Senior High School before graduating from Johns Hopkins University.

Besides teaching, Costadoni also served as the language arts department chair at the school's Wynwood campus.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.