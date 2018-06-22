Miami bank robber captured after chase ends on I-595, authorities say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A bank robber has been arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Oscar Rivas, 26, of Miami, faces federal charges for his alleged involvement in a bank robbery Friday morning at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Miami. He will also likely face charges stemming from chase, according to authorities.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 12:30 p.m. and saw numerous police vehicles from different jurisdictions on the side of the westbound lanes of the highway near the northbound entrance to Florida's Turnpike.

A vehicle that was turned on its roof could be seen on the left shoulder. It appeared as though the car crashed into the guardrail before overturning.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said in an email that Rivas robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 1051 NW 14th St. around 8:40 a.m.

Surveillance images show the robber pointing a gun at an employee and holding out an open backpack.

Marshall said Rivas demanded cash from the employee.

He said customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured.

Rivas got away with an undisclosed amount of money, Marshall said.

Rivas is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in Miami.

Marshall said investigations regarding Rivas' alleged actions Friday remain ongoing with the FBI, as well as the City of Miami Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department, Broward Sheriff's Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and the South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with further information about Rivas is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

