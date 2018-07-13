Miami Beach man planned to burn down condo to 'kill all the Jews,' police say

Walter Stopler, 72, faces a charge of first-degree attempted arson after police say he tried to burn down his own condominium building to "kill all the Jews."

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami Beach man was arrested Thursday after he tried to burn down his condominium building in the city and "kill all the Jews," police said.

Walter Stolper, 72, faces a charge of first-degree attempted arson.

Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said investigators received a credible tip that Stolper was planning to burn down his condo on Collins Avenue.

Rodriguez said Stolper was angry after having recently been served with eviction papers.

Another resident of the condo told police that Stolper told him he was going to pour gasoline down the drain line of the building, ignite it and then padlock the building's fire hoses to prevent firefighters from extinguishing the flames.

Investigators later found Stolper in the parking garage of the building, pushing two plastic containers in a shopping cart. The containers were filled with gas. Investigators said they found eight more plastic containers filled with gas in a garbage chute dumpster.

According to the arrest affidavit, gas had been poured down the chute from the 15th floor -- the same floor on which Stolper lived. Investigators said the plastic containers were identical to the ones found in the shopping cart.

"I bought the gas to make a small BBQ," Stolper told police, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez said the state attorney's office will decide whether Stolper should be charged with a hate crime.

