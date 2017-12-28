Police in northeast Miami-Dade arrest suspects accused of stealing gift cards

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were arrested in northeast Miami-Dade County Wednesday after they were accused of stealing about $600 worth of gift cards from a Publix store, officials said.

Sky 10 captured the scene just after noon as police looked for the men near Northeast 195th Street and Northeast 10th Avenue. Sky 10 video showed multiple police officers and a K-9 unit patrolling the area.

An employee at a Publix store near Hollywood, who did not want to be identified, said one of the men tried to buy the gift cards with a fraudulent credit card. While a cashier sought to sort out the issue, the man snatched the cards from the cashier's hand and ran out of the store, the employee said.

The man and an accomplice then fled south in a light-colored car, police said, and they eventually bailed out of the vehicle, leading to police search in northeast Miami-Dade County.

Police cordoned off several blocks of the northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood and told residents not to leave their homes.

"Looking through the window, we saw, like, cops running with guns," one resident said. "We were really scared so I'm glad that they caught the guys. .. I'm just glad no one got hurt."

Officers said they found one of the suspects hiding in a backyard.

