Man dies after being shot in Miami

MIAMI - A man has died after being shot early Friday morning, according to Miami police.

Police responded to the scene after getting multiple 911 calls about 3:30 a.m. about shots being fired. When they arrived at 7801 NW Fourth Ave. they found the man unresponsive and with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, but later died.

A motive isn't known at this time.

"There's a lot that detective are looking at this very moment to see if, indeed, surveillance cameras from neighboring businesses were able to capture something," Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said.

Fallat said anyone who may have seen something should come forward.

The roads alongside Northwest Fourth Avenue from 77th to 79th streets remain closed as authorities investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

