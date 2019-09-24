Miramar gemologist beaten, robbed while visiting Atlanta

ATLANTA - Surveillance video shows a South Florida man being thrown from a moving car in Atlanta's popular Buckhead neighborhood.

The 33-year-old gemologist from Miramar was apparently in the Atlanta area Sept. 5, and had stopped by the Icebox jewelry store to have lunch with a friend.

But when he walked back to his car, several attackers snuck up on him, his attorney said.

"He puts his pack in the back and as he's in the process of walking around to the driver's door, you can see the perpetrators pull up and they boxed him in," attorney Lloyd Huffspiegel said.

The video is a little dark, but apparently one of the robbers grabbed the man's bag and jumped back into the black Dodge Charger.

The victim, realizing what was going on, reaches in through the window to stop them, but is attacked, the video shows.

"He was obviously beaten about the head and face, and he was stabbed at least once and probably twice," Huffspiegel said.

The video shows the Charger whipping around the parking lot and suddenly, the victim is seen on the ground, unconscious. His backpack is seen in the video lying just feet away from his motionless body as the car drives away.

But just moments later, the Charger reappears, backing in near him, the video shows. Someone grabs the bag and they leave again.

"It's a mixed blessing. He lost everything that's of monetary importance to him in that backpack, but he's alive," Huffspiegel said.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, reportedly had thousands of dollars' worth of diamonds in his bag along with a laptop and some valuable baseball cards.

Atlanta police are investigating the robbery.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.