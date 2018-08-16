Missing child alert canceled for 3 children from Pasco County

From left: Christopher Christy, 1; Justin Simonds, 6; and Jeremy Simonds, 6, are believed to have been taken by two adults in Pasco County and could be heading to North Carolina, authorities said.

DADE CITY, Fla. - A missing child alert was canceled Thursday for three children from Pasco County hours after it was issued.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Christopher Christy, 1; Justin Simonds, 6; and Jeremy Simonds, 6, were last seen Tuesday in the 35000 block of Cook Avenue in Dade City.

Authorities did not immediately say where the children were found or who they were with, but they initially said they believed the children might have been in the company of Christopher Christy Sr. and Shannon Adams.

Authorities had said the group was believed to be traveling in a 2005, cream Chrysler PT Cruiser and might have been headed to North Carolina.

