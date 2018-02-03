Mother of 2-year-old boy killed in Miami-Dade asks for justice

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Carnell Williams-Thomas was a smiley 2-year-old boy who was loved. When police officers arrived at the Arthur Mays Villas in Miami-Dade's Goulds neighborhood, Dorothy Williams was hugging Carnell. He was dead.

A stray bullet took him days before Christmas. It was a Friday at 6 p.m. He had been playing with a new scooter at the court yard of the public housing complex at 21491 SW 114 Ct. Miami-Dade detectives are still investigating the case.

Dorothy Williams' heart is broken. In tears, she made yet another public plea on Friday for the killer to confess. She wants closure.

"Please just turn yourself in," Williams said in tears.

Her neighbors, family and friends gathered to support her and honor his memory with candles and a release of white balloons. There is a $37,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

"All he wanted was to play with his scooter," Williams said.

Miami-Dade detectives were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

