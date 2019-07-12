Feds announce arrests of 17 suspected gang members in Miami Gardens

Ariana Fajaro Orshan, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, is joined by local and federal law enforcement officials during a July 12, 2019, news conference in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Authorities have arrested all but five of the nearly two dozen suspected gang members indicted by a federal grand jury on various charges.

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and officials from the Miami Gardens Police Department, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the results of the joint investigation Friday.

Seventeen of the 22 suspects have been arrested. Authorities said they also seized more than 40 firearms, about 220 rounds of ammunition, cash, cocaine, crack, heroin, fentanyl, Alprazolam, marijuana, other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators believe the suspects are members of the Miami Gardens-based "Zone 3" gang.

"As demonstrated by these charges and the arrests this morning, our commitment to combatting violent crime and drug trafficking in the city of Miami Gardens is unrelenting," Orshan said. "Thanks to the collaboration of federal and local law enforcement, the armed sale of drugs and firearms by these 'Zone 3' gang members and associates in the city of Miami Gardens has come to an end."

Five suspects -- Michael Hardaway, Sonya Spivey, Jacqueline Spivey, Eric Ransom and Steven Alcime -- remain at large.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.