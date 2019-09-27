Nissan bumper left at scene may help track down hit-and-run driver

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A single shoe lay in the roadway near the intersection of NW 79th Street and 10th Avenue, and police also discovered a bumper from a car around the corner from the scene. The bumper may be the piece needed to solve a hit-and-run case, but Miami-Dade police are still asking for the public's help.

Police said 29-year-old Freddy Sanchez was walking in the 1000 block of Northwest 79th Street when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver then sped off. Sanchez was left on the road critically injured. In a police statement identifying the victim, Miami-Dade police said, "the vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid or calling 911 to report the crash."

The active police scene shut down a significant portion of Northwest 79th Street on Wednesday night, while detectives scoured the scene.

Sanchez was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remains. His condition was not available.

Police were able to pinpoint the make and model of the car because of the bumper, which was found at the scene. They believe the driver was in a 2009 to 2014 silver Nissan Maxima. They said the car would be missing a front bumper and would likely have damage to the front windshield.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that can lead to an arrest. Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

