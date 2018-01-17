Off-duty Doral police officer shot in his driveway

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - An off-duty Doral police officer was shot late Tuesday after being confronted by two men in his driveway, police said.

Lt. Gary King was shot in the arm about 9:45 p.m. outside his home in Palmetto Bay, Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

"He was apparently returning to his home," Zabaleta said, adding that he may have been followed.

King was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition. Zabaleta said King is expected to recover.

Police are now searching for two men believed be driving a red four-door Toyota.

King has been a police officer for decades. He began his career in 1969 with the Miami Police Department. He then served with the Miami-Dade Police Department from 1982 to 2007. He currently works as the traffic section commander for the Doral Police Department.

