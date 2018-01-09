Officers arrest man in bus stop crash that killed woman in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Police officers arrested a man who is accused of killing a woman after losing control of his car while drag racing and causing a chain reaction crash in Lauderhill about seven months ago.

Andrew Wallace, 23, charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the crash that killed Helaine Elize, 57, in June. He appeared in court Tuesday.

Elize was near a bus stop on State Road 7 when two swerving drivers, including Wallace in a gray Acura and Jerome Johnson in a red Dodge Neon, caused the crash near I-595, according to detectives.

Detectives believe they had been driving more than 30 miles over the speed limit when the driver of a Chevrolet SUV hit the bench, killed Elize and injured her sister Elsiane Tulisse.

Seven others were also injured in the crash. Detectives questioned Johnson last year, but he has not been charged. Judge set Wallace's bail at $251,100.

