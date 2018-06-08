Officers deploy Taser stun guns 4 times to take down man acting 'erratically,' police say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Joaquin Labaut was speaking to himself loudly, flailing his arms and pacing back and forth at a fast-food restaurant in Miami-Dade, police said Thursday. To take him down when he refused to surrender, officers said they had to deploy their Taser stun guns four times.

It took six officers to arrest the 35-year-old man who police say also punched walls and shouted expletives. The officers -- who were wearing body cameras --confronted Labaut Wednesday inside the Wendy's restaurant at 20975 S. Dixie Highway, across from the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, according to the police report.

After one of the officers deployed a Taser stun gun, officers say Labaut walked into the restaurant's kitchen -- where another officer also deployed a Taser stun gun -- but neither of them appeared to have had an effect on him.

Labaut pushed Wendy's employees and refused to move from the drive through window area, police said.

Video obtained by the Miami Herald shows a Wendy's employee shouting in terror, as a police officer used a baton to hit him in the legs -- while shouting "get on the ground" -- at least a dozen times. Labaut refused to surrender.

He pushed one officer and pushed a cart to strike the other officer, police said. He took off running, tripped on a table, got up, and when he tried to run again two other officers also deployed their Taser stun guns, according to the police report.

Officers were finally able to arrest Labaut and take him to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He faces charges of disorderly conduct, aggravated battery on a law-enforcement officer, battery and resisting an officer without violence.

