Officers investigate shooting in Miramar-Miami Gardens border

Traffic alert: County Line Road closed at Southwest 62nd Avenue

By Alex Finnie - Reporter, Marcine Joseph - Assignment Editor, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Police officers from the Miami Gardens and Miramar police departments are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Thursday afternoon. 

The shooting happened near the intersection of County Line Road and Southwest 62nd Avenue in the border of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. County Line Road remains closed in both directions.  

Officers said the shooter was in a car traveling westbound on County Line Road. A woman, who said she was the victim's girlfriend, said he didn't know the shooter.  

According to police scanner traffic, a person in a black SUV with tinted windows shot at the occupants of a car. The spokesmen have yet to confirm the police scanner traffic or witness' reports. 

This is a developing story.  

