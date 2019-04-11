Officers investigate shooting in Miramar-Miami Gardens border

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Police officers from the Miami Gardens and Miramar police departments are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the intersection of County Line Road and Southwest 62nd Avenue in the border of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. County Line Road remains closed in both directions.

Officers said the shooter was in a car traveling westbound on County Line Road. A woman, who said she was the victim's girlfriend, said he didn't know the shooter.

According to police scanner traffic, a person in a black SUV with tinted windows shot at the occupants of a car. The spokesmen have yet to confirm the police scanner traffic or witness' reports.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.