Officers search for black Jeep Grand Cherokee in Brownsville drive-by shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Fla. - Greg Anderson was at Jackson Memorial Hospital waiting for his 52-year-old mother to recover from surgery after suffering a gunshot wound to her left forearm. He said he spent the night at the hospital and his mother was still in a lot of pain Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told police officers his mother, Terry Fairell, was driving her gray Chevrolet Malibu about 4 p.m. Wednesday when a stray bullet shattered her car's window and struck her.

"She could be gone now, just driving by," Anderson said.

Miami-Dade Police Department detectives are searching for the occupants of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee who are responsible for wounding both Fairell and Aaron Swatts during the drive-by shooting.

Detectives suspect Swatts, who was driving a red Pontiac, was the shooters' target near the intersection of Northwest 52nd Street and 31st Avenue in Miami-Dade County's Brownsville neighborhood.

The crime scene was steps away from Lorah Park Elementary School, where students were on lockdown after the shooting. Some said they were forced to hide in fear.

Swatts was shot in the leg. Police officers said that he attempted to get to the hospital, but he only made it to 22nd Avenue and 36th Street in Allapattah. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

