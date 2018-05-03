One of 2 men with wigs accused of sexually assaulting teenage boy appears in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy, after abducting him and restraining him with the help of an accomplice last year, was arrested Wednesday, Broward County records show.

The teenage boy's uncle was able to help authorities identify Javoris "Aceiyana" Phillips as one of the suspects, according to a police report. And with the help of the DNA evidence from the rape kit, Sgt. Hector Martinez identified the perpetrator as Phillips, a registered career offender.

The teen told Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers that he was walking bout 7:20 a.m., Aug. 6, 2017, when a man who looked "like a woman" punched him on the side of the head and another man who was wearing a wig dragged him behind an abandoned blue home at 1615 NW 5 St., in Fort Lauderdale.

The teen "knew the suspects were males, because when they talked they sounded like males," Officer Meredith Tisch wrote in her report. The teen told police officers that one of the men put a gun to his head and the other threatened him with a knife.

They both said that if he screamed they would kill him, the boy said, according to police officers.

"He stated that he has seen these two males dressed as females before driving around in the same vehicle ... they have tried to talk to him before, but he ran away," Tisch wrote.

There was warrant out for Phillips arrest April 24, and he was in Broward County's main jail Thursday facing charges of lewd and lascivious battery and two counts of kidnapping. Judge Dennis D. Bailey denied bond. The case record didn't identify Phillips' accomplice.

