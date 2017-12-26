Pair robs student walking home from school in Miami

MIAMI - Police are trying to find two teenagers who robbed a student while he was walking home from school earlier this month in Miami.

Miami police said the robbery occurred about 3 p.m. Dec. 12 near Northwest 13th Place and Northwest 38th Street.

Police said the victim was walking home when he was approached by two teens wearing hooded sweatshirts. The teens are believed to be between the ages of 17 and 19.

Surveillance video of the incident shows one of the teens putting his arm around the victim. Police said the teen had a gun and ordered the victim to empty his pockets.

Police said the other teen can be seen in the video taking the victim's backpack and rummaging through it, taking an iPhone and demanding the victim's iCloud password. In fear for his life, the victim gave the teen his password.

Police said the teens held the victim at gunpoint and made him walk to Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest 37th Street. Police said they ordered the victim to face the opposite direction while they ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

