Papa John's Pizza employee arrested after road-rage gun fight, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - After Georgina Thomas survived a Wednesday night shooting in Miami-Dade County's Brownsville neighborhood, her white Mitsubishi was riddled with bullets. Her nightmare while wearing her Papa John's Pizza uniform wasn't over.

Officers arrested her about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. More than 12 hours later, she remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest form, the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz told police officers she fired her handgun first after Thomas produced a handgun and pointed it at her saying, "[Expletive], I can kill your ass!"

Officers say Thomas admitted to returning fire after a road-rage argument.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's shotspotters detected 11 gun shots fired near a Papa John's Pizza restaurant at 2537 NW 54 St. The first alert reported eight shots were fired and the second alert reported three shots were fired.

After the shooting, Thomas' car windows were gone and the car was heavily damaged. The other woman's Mercedes-Benz had one bullet hole on the driver's door and paramedics took her to the hospital to be treated for a "minor" injury after a bullet grazed her left breast.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.