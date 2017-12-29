Pembroke Park murder suspect arrested after fleeing to Canada

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a murder suspect who they said fled to Canada after killing a man who intervened in a verbal dispute in Pembroke Park earlier this year.

Ervin Watson, 27, of Hallandale Beach, is accused of fatally shooting Philip Antonino, 57, of Hollywood, in September.

BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter said Watson was arrested by Canadian authorities on a previous warrant. He was detained Dec. 12 and being held at a jail in Plattsburg, New York.

Carter said Antonino was walking from the Kwik Stop on Hallandale Beach Boulevard on Sept. 22 when he saw Watson berating an older man who was cutting the grass in a nearby field.

Antonino stepped in and told Watson to back off. Moments later, Watson pulled out a gun and shot Antonino twice, Carter said.

Watson faces charges of murder, fleeing and eluding, grand theft and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Carter said Watson has been arrested in Broward County seven times since 2008 on charges including grand theft, burglary and resisting arrest.

