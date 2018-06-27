Person of interest identified in XXXTentacion killing

Robert Allen, 22, was seen outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach shortly before South Florida rapper XXXTentacion was fatally shot.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Robert Allen, 22, has been identified as a person of interest in last week's fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Surveillance video showed Allen outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership June 18 shortly before X, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was gunned down, deputies said.

Authorities said he has a prior arrest history in Broward County, including one in 2016 when he was arrested on 22 counts of ID fraud.

Another man, Dedrick Williams, also 22, was arrested last Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and grand theft auto.

According to an arrest report, X arrived at the motorcycle shop with a friend at 3:30 p.m.

Two minutes later, the killers arrived in a dark-colored SUV. They walked past the entertainer to purchase a face mask, then theft, authorities said.

The documents said one of the men is seen on surveillance video wearing bright orange sandals.

Williams is seen in several social media photos wearing the same type of shoes.

Authorities said the gunmen waited outside for nearly 10 minutes before using their SUV to block the path of the exiting rapper to carry out the deadly crime while wearing face masks.

A public open-casket memorial is being held for the rapper Wednesday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. The funeral itself will be private.

Anyone with information about Allen's whereabouts is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

