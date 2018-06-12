Police apprehend 2 suspects after chase in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police have apprehended two suspect after a chase that started in Fort Lauderdale and ended in Hollywood.

Fort Lauderdale police said the white four-door Infiniti was reported stolen during a residential burglary Monday night.

Police said an officer spotted the stolen car Tuesday morning and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit began on Sunrise Boulevard and continued south onto Interstate 95 into Hollywood.

It ended when the car crashed and the suspects bailed out near the southbound on-ramp to I-95 at Sheridan Street. Police said the suspects ran from the scene but were quickly taken into custody.

Sky 10 was above the scene as the suspects were placed in handcuffs.

The car in which the suspects were traveling had damage to its front and passenger side. It was stopped on the side of the highway, facing north in the southbound lanes.

Police haven't released the identities of the suspects.

