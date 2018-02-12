Burglar shot, killed by US Customs and Border Protection agent, police say

PINECREST, Fla. - A burglar was shot and killed early Monday at the home of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Pinecrest, according to Miami-Dade police.

The fatal shooting happened about 1 a.m. during a burglary on Southwest 72nd Avenue.

More Crime Headlines

Miami-Dade police Sgt. Carlos Rosario said two women who live in the home woke up to the sound of glass breaking and were confronted by a man who broke inside through the sliding-glass door.

Rosario said one of the women, who was a federal agent, got her gun. Rosario said shots were fired and the intruder was killed inside the home.

"At this time, we have no indication that she knew the intruder," Rosario said.

The identities of the Border Protection official or the burglary suspect haven't been released.

Rosario didn't say whether the intruder had a gun, how many times he was shot or how long the woman has worked for Customs and Border Protection.

Meanwhile, neighbors were shaken up about the incident.

"(I was) a bit surprised, a bit shocked, but you know, it's a very quiet neighborhood around here," Steve Leonard said. "Well, it is Miami, so it can happen, but not in this neighborhood. This tends to happen in other neighborhoods. But this area has scared me always a bit because we're so close to U.S. 1, so it's a quick getaway."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.