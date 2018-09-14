Police chief pleads guilty to framing innocent blacks in Biscayne Park

BISCAYNE PARK, Fla. - When Raimundo Atesiano was the chief of police of a small village nested between North Miami and Miami Shores, he had a strategy to create a fictitious 100 percent clearance rate for burglaries. It involved arresting innocent black people to pin crimes on them, prosecutors said.

FBI agents and Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators learned Atesiano ordered three of his subordinates at Biscayne Park to violate civil rights in three separate occasions.

"Atesiano admitted that on one occasion he instructed an officer to falsely arrest and charge an individual for several vehicle burglaries based upon what Atesiano knew were false confessions," prosecutors said in a statement.

As part of a plea agreement, Atesiano, 52, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to conspiring with subordinate officers to violate individuals’ civil rights by making false arrests.

Prosecutors identified their victims as "C.D.," "E.B." and ".T.C.," a 16-year-old boy. Although the three victims targeted were black, prosecutors did not consider it a factor in the case.

Three of his accomplices, Guillermo Ravelo, Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, former Biscayne Park officers, had already entered guilty pleas for their role in the conspiracy.

Records show Ravelo arrested "C.D." on Jan. 23, 2013 and "E.B." on Feb. 26, 2014. Despite the lack of evidence incriminating them, Ravelo accused "C.D." and "E.B." of burglaries.

Records show Dayoub and Fernandez arrested "T.D." on June 13, 2013 and accused him of being involved in four burglaries. The two 2013 arrests allowed Atesiano to brag about the department's clearance rate for burglaries during a council meeting on July 9, 2013.

The sentencing hearings are Oct. 4 for Ravelo, Oct. 16 for Fernandez and Nov. 27 for Atesiano. They each could face a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison.

