Police investigate fatal shooting of Miami-Dade father in Bahamas

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Cuban-American bar owner from Miami-Dade County was fatally shot Sunday in the Bahamas, where the Royal Bahamas Police Force is still searching for his killer.

Alain Perez, 47, owned Big John's Bar and Grill in Alice Town, an area on the northern part of Bimini island. Officers were called to his condominium about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Miami attorney Juan Carrera said he was in Bimini when he learned Perez had been shot in the chest, arm, back and leg.

Carrera said Perez told him he had left the bar about 1 a.m., and a few minutes after he arrived at his apartment, someone knocked on the door. Carrera said Perez was shot after he opened the door.

"I've been in vet clinics here with more adequate equipment and supplies and trained staff," Carrera said.

Carrera said he attempted to get Perez transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center before Perez died.

"The clinics there do not have the capacity to deal with traumatic injury," Carrera said.

Perez's three children survive him.

