Police investigate shooting outside Cheetah Gentleman's Club

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Hallandale Beach strip club.

The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. outside Cheetah Gentleman's Club off Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Police said a woman was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Witnesses told Local 10 News they saw a car pull into the parking lot and then heard gunshots. They said at about the same time, an employee was leaving and speaking to a man before he led her toward another vehicle.

Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot as officers interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence.

