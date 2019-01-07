Police try to identify gunman who opened fire at driver in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police released surveillance video Monday in the hopes of identifying a man who opened fire at a driver in a southwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood last month.

Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said Deandre Johnson was driving on Southwest 189th Terrace on the morning of Dec. 19 when he saw two men walking south on Southwest 113th Avenue nearby.

Rodriguez said Johnson soon heard several gunshots, looked back and saw one of the men pointing a gun at his car.

Johnson wasn't shot and the gunman fled the area.

Anyone who recognizes the shooter from the surveillance video is asked to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



