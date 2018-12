Bobby Irving, 39, faces one count of felony murder in the fatal shooting of Ralph Bellamy Jr., 34, in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Pompano Beach man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of another man.

Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives said Bobby Irving, 39, fatally shot Ralph Bellamy Jr., 34, outside a home Wednesday on Northwest 12th Court.

Irving faces one count of felony murder. He was being held without bond in the main Broward County jail.

A motive for the shooting was not revealed.



