'Remember my face,' suspect in 2016 liquor store shooting tells clerk

"Remember my face you punk ass b----," Andrew Williams told a clerk at Airline Liquors in 2016 before returning to shoot him hours later, deputies say.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A shooting suspect's parting words to a South Florida liquor store cashier came back to haunt him after his arrest Friday.

Andrew Williams faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed burglary and aggravated assault in connection with an August 2016 shooting at Airline Liquors near West Palm Beach.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, deputies identified Williams after someone called Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County with information about the shooting.

The victim told deputies that Williams, 26, entered the store and asked him for a bottle of Hennessey cognac. When the victim asked Williams for identification, Williams became angry and repeatedly cursed at him. The victim told Williams, who appeared to be intoxicated, to leave the store.

Williams left, but not before telling the clerk, "Remember my face you punk ass b----," according to the affidavit.

The victim told deputies he was helping another new employee close the store when Williams returned, this time wearing dark sunglasses and a Jamaican-style knitted cap. He said Williams pulled out a gun and shot him in the arm and shoulder.

Despite surveillance video showing the shooting, detectives were unable to identify a suspect until receiving the May 29 tip. The caller claimed Williams, who lived about a mile away from Airline Liquors at the Spring Tree Apartments at the time, was the gunman.

Detectives determined that Williams was issued a driver's license on the same day as the shooting. It showed Williams wearing the same gray shirt that the gunman was wearing in the surveillance video.

The victim, who survived the shooting and apparently remembered his attacker's face, identified Williams from a photographic lineup as the man who shot him.

Williams was being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.