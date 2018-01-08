Reports of reckless driver lead to arrest of convicted felon in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Reports of a reckless driver led to the arrest of a convicted felon who was in possession of a handgun, authorities said.

Coconut Creek police said they were notified shortly before 2 a.m. about a man who was driving recklessly going west in the eastbound lanes of Sample Road.

As surrounding agencies were responding to check the area, a Coral Springs police officer spotted the vehicle stationary on Sample Road, police said.

Authorities said Anthony Alexander, 28, who is a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a stolen gun.

Police said he was also found wearing a ballistic vest under his clothing and there was an empty firearm holster on his hip.

A full-faced ski mask was also found in the vehicle, authorities said.

Alexander was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and an equipment violation.

