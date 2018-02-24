Retired Miami police lieutenant arrested, accused of impersonating police officer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A retired Miami police lieutenant walked out of jail Friday night after being accused of impersonating a police officer.

Nestor Garcia, 50, is accused of questioning and detaining an individual while posing as a police officer on duty.

More Crime Headlines

Garcia told Local 10 News that the allegations against him were "all false."

The former Miami Police Department lieutenant was named officer of the year in 2008.

Miami-Dade County jail records show he was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 5:22 p.m.

Garcia faces charges of false imprisonment and two counts of falsely impersonating an officer. He was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.