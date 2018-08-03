Robber in Citi Bike targets woman in Miami's Brickell

MIAMI - Detectives are searching for a brazen robber who was riding a Citi Bike in Miami's Brickell when he knocked down a woman, according to the Miami Police Department.

It was about 4:20 a.m., and she was walking by herself northbound on South Miami Avenue under the Brickell City Center pedestrian bridge. The robber pulled on her purse, but she wouldn't let go, so she ended up on the ground.

Before fleeing, the robber searched through her purse and took her wallet, according to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the department. The robber returned her purse. The victim told police officers that he took her cash, credit cards and identification.

Detectives released surveillance video on Friday showing a man they believe to be the accused robber. He was using the victim's credit card at a Chevron station in Miami's Little Havana.

Detectives released the surveillance video to ask the public for help with catching the man. They were asking anyone with information to call the robbery unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-4877.

