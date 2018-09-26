Robber's polite 'excuse me' sets up victim in Tamarac, deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. - A 69-year-old woman told Broward Sheriff's Office deputies a man approached her car and politely said, "excuse me." But he was not a gentleman.

Sandra "Sandy" Strivelli said the robber's act quickly persuaded her to open her window, so he could snatch her beloved 18-Karat gold pendant from Italy. She said it was a gift from her late ex-boyfriend.

"I don't want this to happen to anybody else," Strivelli said on Wednesday.

Strivelli said she was waiting for her 67-year-old boyfriend, Ronald Wasserman, inside a red Chevrolet Cobalt at the parking lot of Milano Italian Grill at 8767 NW 57 St., in Broward's city of Tamarac.

"The man came from the right hand side, through the window, grabbed Sandy by her neck, trying to grab chains from her neck," Wasserman said. "This woman put up the strongest fight you can possibly imagine."

According to deputies' incident report, the robber took the $100 gold heart from Strivelli about 6:20 p.m., Sept. 4. Strivelli and Wasserman described the robber as a tall, skinny man with a short black beard.

Deputies released a sketch and were asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.