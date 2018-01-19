Second arrest made in shooting of Doral police officer

Demetrius Jones, along with Kionne Bell, is accused of ambusing Doral police Lt. Gary King and his wife in the driveway of their Palmetto Bay home. Police say Jones punched King's wife and stole her Rolex watch.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Doral police officer.

Demetrius Jones, 23, was arrested Thursday night on charges that include attempted murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.

Jones is the second suspect arrested in connection with Tuesday night's shooting of Lt. Gary King, who was ambushed in the driveway of his Palmetto Bay home.

Kionne Bell, 22, was arrested Wednesday. He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to an arrest report, Bell and Jones followed King home in a red Toyota Corolla. As King unloaded his car and his wife went inside the house to turn off the alarm, Bell and Jones walked into the gated yard and Bell punched King in the face, the report said.

King reached for his gun but, during a struggle with Bell, the gun fired and King was shot in the arm, the report said.

When King's wife came back outside, Jones chased her, threw her to the ground, punched her in the face and took a Rolex watch off her wrist, the report said.

Both men then got away in the red Toyota Corolla, taking King's gun and wallet with them, the report said.

Jones was arrested at his mother's home and was taken to the Miami-Dade Police Department for questioning, but he refused to speak with police, the report said.

Court records show that Jones has six previous felony arrests, including charges of grand theft, robbery and weapons possession.

King was treated for his gunshot wound at Jackson South Medical Center and released Thursday afternoon. The veteran police officer began his law enforcement career with the Miami Police Department in 1969 and later worked for the Miami-Dade Police Department from 1982 to 2007. He is currently the traffic section commander for the Doral Police Department.

