Shared ride on Lyft left passenger injured in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Jose Gonzalez's lip is ripped. His face is badly bruised, and his forehead was pierced with a woman’s high-heel shoe.

Gonzalez said he was recently wrapping up a night of partying on South Beach when he got into a shared ride on a Lyft. He said he sat in the front seat.

A woman, who was a passenger in the back, was complaining about having to wait to be dropped off. Gonzalez said that after she called him an "expletive gay," she repeatedly punched and kicked, the driver asked her to get out of the car and dropped him off at his in North Miami Beach.

Miami Beach detectives are investigating the attack that left his face covered in blood.

Lyft deactivated the user accused in the attack and reached out to Gonzalez to offer their support after what the "incredibly disturbing" incident, the company said in a statement.

"We stand ready to assist law enforcement in any investigation," the statement said. "Lyft has a strict anti discrimination policy, which can be seen here. Violation of this policy can and does lead to a permanent ban from Lyft’s service."

