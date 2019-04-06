Shooter hides in Palm Beach home with 1 dead in front yard

Authorities respond to a barricated man situation as they investigate a murder Friday night in West Palm Beach. Photo courtesy of WPBF News

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - An armed man is refusing to come out of a Palm Beach home late Friday night after deputies found a person dead in the front yard.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies, including on-duty SWAT members and negotiators, surrounded the home in the 900th block of Summit Lake Drive.

"Deputies cautiously removed the victim from the front yard and brought him to awaiting fire rescue personnel nearby," a spokesperson for the department said in a statement. "The male was pronounced dead by fire rescue personnel."

The victim suffered several gunshot wounds, deputies said. Authorities evacuated the surrounding area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.