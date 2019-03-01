Woman shot dead at home in Pompano Beach, police say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a woman's murder Friday in Pompano Beach.

According to Detective Kevin Nitsch, the woman was shot dead about 12:55 p.m. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel found her body inside a 3-bedroom home at 2516 SE 13 St., near St. Coleman School.

Neighbors said the two boys who live there who ran to a neighbors' house to say their parents were fighting and they needed help. When they returned home, they found their father had shot their mother.

Broward County property records show Tammy Ramos-Eberle, 44, owns the home. Browad County court records show she and 44-year-old Jon Vincent Eberle have had marital problems for years. There was a domestic violence incident Oct. 26, 2009 and she filed for divorce June 9, 2017.

According to Sgt. Bryan Tutler, deputies detained a person of interest who was driving nearby. The suspect was hospitalized after he complained of chest pain. No arrests have been made.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for BSO, is asking anyone with information about the murder to call Nitsch at 954-321-4876 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

