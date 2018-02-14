Commissioner: 1 dead, suspect in custody at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

PARKLAND, Fla. - A Coral Springs commissioner said a suspect in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland is in custody.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said the SWAT team was called to the school on Pine Island Road.

Concepcion said there are reports of victims, but she didn't say how many.

Coral Springs Commissioner Dan Daley said he has learned that one person is dead and another is in custody.

"That's my understanding at this point," Daley told Local 10 News.

A view from Sky 10 showed at least two people on stretchers. One of them was placed into the back of the ambulance.

Rescuers appeared to be setting up a triage unit in a tent outside the school.

Police and deputies could be seen surrounding the school with their guns drawn.

Students were being guided outside of the school. Some of them had their hands in the air and others were walking out with their hands on each other's shoulders.

It appeared that students were dropping their backpacks in the middle of the street as they were being guided to safety. A crowd of students could be seen sitting on the grass next to the road.

A parent of a ninth-grade student told Local 10 that she was speaking to her daughter via text message.

"She's telling me that she is OK," the woman said. "The teacher has them in the back of the classroom. He locked the door. They know what to do. They're doing the proper procedure, but she's terrified."

The woman said her daughter heard at least one gunshot.

"I'll be relieved when she comes out and I can give her a hug," she said.

A junior at the school told Local 10 he heard the shots and took off running.

Coral Springs police on Twitter were asking students and teachers to remain inside the school until officers can reach them.

Gov. Rick Scott was traveling to Broward County to be briefed by law enforcement officials.



AVOID AREA OF DOUGLAS HS for ACTIVE POLICE SCENE. Do not call 911 unless an emergency. Nothing further. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

Police are working an active shooter scene, and ask that if you are in touch with your student you ask that they remain calm and barricaded until police come to their room, this is for everyone's safety. Do NOT call our 911 or non-emergency number unless it is an emergency. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

