Woman fires shots into air to break up robbery at Popeyes

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating after a woman fired shots into the air during a robbery at a Popeyes in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said a woman who witnessed the robbery at the Popeyes on the corner of Southwest 112th Avenue and Southwest 152nd Street tried to intervene, pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the air.

Cowart said the victim had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The suspect ran away but was later detained in a nearby neighborhood.



