Sisters attack woman with baseball bat during road rage incident, victim says

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A road rage incident nearly turned deadly last week after two sisters allegedly attacked a 26-year-old woman with a baseball bat.

Cellphone video captured the attack last Thursday as witnesses rushed in to stop the sisters from attacking the victim.

Mikaela Barboza told Local 10 News she was driving home from work later Thursday when she cut in front of another vehicle.

She said the other driver started following her.

"So finally, I stopped and I said, 'What's going on? I'm sorry,' whatever, and the first lady said, 'No, you're not going to cut off my sister,'" Barboza said.

The commotion is heard in the video spilling into a shopping plaza on U.S. 441 and Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes.

The sister of the driver who Barboza cut off, who Barboza said was in a third vehicle, got out of her car and started hitting Barboza with a baseball bat, the victim said.

The victim said the driver who she cut off then joined in on the attack.

"Luckily, that's when everyone started coming," Barboza said. "A good Samaritan grabbed the bat and stepped on the wooden bat and would not let her grab it."

Barboza suffered a broken nose and bruises, and had to get seven stitches to her forehead and seven staples in the back.

She won't be able to work for at least a couple of weeks, and said she now wishes she never pulled over.

"I'm suffering a lot, but I really hope they'll be the ones suffering in the end because you don't do this," Barboza said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the attack, but no arrests have been made yet.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.