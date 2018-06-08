South Florida man, 78, accused of giving 10-year-old girl herpes

SUNRISE, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested Wednesday after he gave a 10-year-old girl herpes, police said.

Joseph Yebba, 78, faces charges of sexual assault, lewd and lascivious molestation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

More Crime Headlines

The girl's mother filed a police report Tuesday after her daughter went to the emergency room at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood with a burning sensation in her vagina. A doctor later confirmed that she had herpes.

When the girl's mother questioned her about it, she was told that "Joe had kissed her private area with his mouth, made her touch his penis and showed her different types of child pornography" on his cellphone, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girl told Sunrise police that Yebba, who was living at the home with her, woke her up, inappropriately touched her and rubbed his tongue on her vagina before she pushed his face away. She said Yebba also showed her multiple pornographic videos.

After Yebba was arrested, he told a police officer, "I know it's that b----, from what you read she's the only one that I know with a kid," according to the affidavit.

Detectives said they found sex toys in a closet, along with pornographic DVDs.

Yebba was booked into the main Broward County jail, where he was being held without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.