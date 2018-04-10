South Florida woman shoots boyfriend in groin with his gun, claims self-defense

Lachelle Soodeen, 19, was arrested charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida woman was arrested Monday after she shot her boyfriend in the groin with his gun and claimed it was in self-defense, police said.

Lachelle Soodeen, 19, of Boynton Beach, faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Her boyfriend, Joshua Hewitt, 28, of Boynton Beach, was also arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery on a pregnant person and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Soodeen told police that she shot Hewitt in self-defense after they got into a fight at her grandmother's home.

Soodeen, who has been dating Hewitt for four months and is pregnant with his child, said Hewitt spent the night in her room, but she woke up before him and decided to look through his cellphone while he was sleeping.

When she went back into the bedroom to confront Hewitt, he had a gun in his hand and demanded his phone back, Soodeen told police.

Soodeen said she went to get a knife from the kitchen and told him to get out of her room. Instead, she said, Hewitt pointed the gun at her face and told her to move out of his way.

Soodeen said Hewitt put her in a chokehold and they fought for the gun. During the struggle, Soodeen was able to grab the gun as Hewitt ran out of the house.

About 10 minutes later, Hewitt returned and Sooden, still holding the gun, confronted him to find out why he returned.

Soodeen said she shot Hewitt as he sat in the passenger seat of his friend's car "because she thought that he was reaching for a weapon."

As the car sped away, Soodeen fired two more shots at it, she told police.

Hewitt was treated at Bethesda Hospital East for a gunshot wound to groin. During an interview with police, Hewitt said Soodeen, armed with a gun and knife, woke him up and confronted him about his infidelities.

Hewitt said he tried to wrestle the gun away from Soodeen, but her grandmother came in and hit him with a stick.

He said he convinced his friend to drive him back to the house so he could try to get his phone back.

According to the affidavit, Hewitt denied owning the gun or threatening Soodeen with it.

