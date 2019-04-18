Surfside teen accused of threatening Colorado schools had been reported missing

Sol Pais had been reported missing days before she was found dead in Colorado.

SURFSIDE, Fla. - A Surfside teen who was found dead Wednesday in Colorado had been reported missing Monday by her mother, a police report confirmed.

According to the report, Sol Pais' mother notified police after her 18-year-old daughter told her she had to stay after class at Miami Beach Senior High School for a review session and then disappeared.

The "probable destination" in the report was listed as Denver, Colorado.

"You think that someone is a really good person, and then all of the sudden it's like, wow, this happened," Jade Leeyee, who attended school with Pais, said.

Pais' classmates were stunned by the news that the massive search for the student came to an end Wednesday when law enforcement officials found her dead in a campsite near Denver.

"It looks as if she was alone, that she took her own life," FBI Special Agent Dean Phillips said.

The FBI and local agencies all over the Denver area had been searching for Pais after she made a series of threats to schools in the area. Authorities said she then flew to Denver and purchased a shotgun and ammunition.

"She flew out on the 15th, on the first day, and went directly to the store to procure the weapon," Phillips said.

Authorities said the teen had shown a fascination with the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School.

But when she legally purchased the gun and ammunition, she told the gun store employee, Josh Rayburn, she was planning on using it for a turkey hunt.

"I have been thinking about it nonstop. If there was anything I should've picked up on," Rayburn said.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho visited Miami Beach Senior High School and announced that mental health counselors and the district's crisis team would be at the school for the time being.

He also said the district would stay on high alert for the rest of the week.

