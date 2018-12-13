Suspect accused of attacking 3 men wearing yarmulkes is NY sex offender

Police say Leroy Jennings, who attacked three men wearing yarmulkes in Miami Beach, is a New York sex offender who did not register in Florida as required by law.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A suspect accused of attacking three men wearing yarmulkes in Miami Beach is a sex offender from New York, police said.

Miami Beach police said Leroy Jennings, 32, was arrested Thursday after he attacked the men with a rock at a kosher Dunkin' shop on West 41st Street.

Police said Jennings initially faced three counts of battery on a person 65 or older and one count of resisting arrest without violence. He now faces an additional charge of failure to register as a sex offender, as required by law in Florida.

Michael Lefkowitz, one of the victims, said Jennings approached him and asked him if he had heard about a woman who had been raped in another country.

"I said no, and then he took his hand out of his pocket and he whacked me," Lefkowitz said.

Lefkowitz said he doesn't know if he was attacked because of his Jewish faith.

"I don't know, but I was wearing my yarmulke, so who knows?" he said.

Police said one of the victims was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center with a bloody eye, while the other two victims were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The three victims go to the same kosher Dunkin' location each day at 5:30 a.m. as part of their routine.

"We will not be coerced not to do what we normally do and life goes on," Lefkowitz said.

But, he added, "I look forward to putting him in jail."

It will be up to the state attorney's office to decide if Jennings will be charged with a hate crime.

