Suspect accused of fatally shooting man in Lauderhill arrested

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A 19-year-old man accused of killing another man in Lauderhill had broken into the victim's home and stolen his wallet about a week earlier, police said.

Raheem Fulton was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Toriano Judge, 37, last month.

According to an arrest affidavit, Judge was leaving Jimmy's Supermarket on Nov. 25 when a man, later identified as Fulton, followed him and shot him several times.

Several witnesses who spoke to police said Fulton had broken into Judge's home and stolen his wallet, adding that Fulton had left his cellphone behind after the burglary.

Judge took the phone to a Boost Mobile store in Fort Lauderdale, where he learned the phone belonged to Fulton, according to police.

Fulton, who also faces a charge of armed robbery, is being held without bond at the main Broward County jail.

