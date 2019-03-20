Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Club Climaxxx

Ricky Canot is accused of fatally shooting another man outside Club Climaxxx in northwest Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami Gardens man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a northwest Miami-Dade County strip club has been arrested.

The shooting occurred early Saturday outside Club Climaxxx on Northwest 27th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said Ricky Canot and his friends got into a fight with Andrew L. Jackson inside the club.

According to an arrest affidavit, after the brawl Canot and his friends left the club, got into Canot's car and waited for Jackson, 26, to leave.

When Jackson drove away in his Chevrolet Malibu, Canot followed him and pulled up behind the Malibu, police said. When Jackson got out, someone in the passenger seat of Canot's car opened fire, shooting the victim, police said.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from businesses in the area and determined that the shooter fled to an apartment complex in Opa-locka.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video showed the suspect, identified by police as Canot, 21, "celebrating the victim's death with friends and occupants in his vehicle."

Police said Canot was questioned by detectives about the shooting and detailed his involvement in the victim's death.

Canot was arrested Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder. He was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

