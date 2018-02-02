Suspect arrested months after teen beaten with pool cue in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A man was arrested Friday morning, months after he repeatedly struck a teenage boy with a pool cue in an apartment complex common area in Davie, authorities said.

Davie police said Zachary Alexander Haedo was taken into custody by the Miami Springs Police Department.

He declined to answers questions from Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez as he was led out of the police station by officers to be taken to Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters so officers could process the warrant.

Authorities said Haedo will be held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center before he is eventually transferred to Broward County.

Haedo, who had shoulder-length hair during the attack, was sporting a shorter hair cut on Friday.

The attack was reported Sept. 22 at the Toscana apartment complex at 5971 Toscana Drive.

According to an incident report, Jason Colmenares was drinking coffee with his friend inside the lobby when Haedo, who had been playing pool nearby, came up from behind and struck him twice on the right side of his head and face with a pool cue.

Colmenares told Local 10 News last year that the man asked him, "Do you remember what you did to my sister?" before walking out of the building.

The South Plantation High School junior said he doesn't know Haedo and certainly doesn't know his sister.

Colmenares was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries to his head and face.

"He hit me twice and he was coming for me," Colmenares said. "It's scary. To go out of my house, or go to the pool, it is scary."

Authorities said Haedo's parents were not cooperative with detectives as they searched for him, but detectives believed Haedo was staying with relatives in Miami Springs.

Miami Springs Police Chief Armando Guzman said an off-duty officer saw Haedo entering a vehicle Friday morning and notified another officer in the area to conduct a traffic stop.

Guzman said Haedo attempted to hide on the floor of the back seat, but he was quickly found.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.