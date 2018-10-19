Suspect dead after police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A suspected car thief died Friday morning after he was shot at by police and crashed into a house, Miami Gardens police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

The incident began about 4 a.m., when officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Northwest 189th Terrace and Northwest Second Avenue.

Noel-Pratt said officers approached the car and the driver inside tried to flee, striking an officer.

"In addition, I have multiple officers that have fired their weapons," Noel-Pratt said. "We're still working on the number at this time."

The car then crashed into a house and caught fire, she said.

Officers tried to help the driver, pulling him out of the car. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Noel-Pratt said the officer who was struck by the car wasn't seriously injured, and nobody inside the home was hurt.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.